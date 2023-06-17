Blackburn man sentenced to four weeks in prison after car crime spree including theft from vehicles and fraud
John Rice, 38, of Great Bolton Street in Blackburn, was charged with 6 offences of vehicle interference, 2 theft from vehicle and one of fraud after using a stolen bank card.
This week he was sentenced to four weeks in prison.
It followed a spate of car crime recently in the areas of Darwen and Feniscowles, and Lancashire Police thanked local residents for their assistance, including sharing CCTV footage.
Residents are angry at the ‘joke’ sentence
Angry residents have branded the sentence a ‘joke’ on the Blackburn & Darwen Police facebook page
One comment reads: "4 weeks in prison for all the misery he’s caused!!!!!! Seriously??"
Another praised the ‘good work’ of police, adding: “I can only imagine the police walking away shaking their heads muttering 'why do we bother'”.