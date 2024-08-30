Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan homeowners – especially owners of BMWs – have been put on a security alert after a spate of crimes apparently targeting the high-performance brand.

Early hours house break-ins, in which keys to BMWs have been stolen and the cars driven away - have been reported recently in Standish, Shevington and Orrell.

Police are suggesting that owners invest in RFID bags or Faraday pouches which can stop would-be thieves accessing the signal from a key so that a car cannot be unlocked unless the owner wants it to be. These can also be used to stop crooks from “skimming” contactless payment cards and passports, preventing information and money from being stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of Broadriding Road in Shevington where one of the break-ins took place

Wigan Neighbourhood Team say they are currently investigating three burglaries which all occurred in the early hours of Tuesday August 27 at, Robin Hill Drive in Standish, Broadriding Road in Shevington and Farm Meadow Road, Orrell.

Officers investigating all three incidents are appealing to residents who may have doorbell cameras or CCTV footage that may identify the people involved to come forward.

The incidents took place between 2.30am and 4.45am and the gang are suspected to be currently targeting BMW vehicles.

A spokesperson for the neighbourhood team said: “So far inquiries have identified that there are at least three suspects and that they have travelled to the area in a small hatchback-type vehicle, dark in colour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would ask you remain vigilant, ensure addresses and property are secure, ensuring all windows and doors are locked, and store value items out of sight.

"Please consider the use of RFID bags to secure your keys.”

Anyone with information or footage should ring 101.

Please quote the following:

Log 858-27082024 – Robin Hill Drive, Standish

Log 541-27082024 – Farm Meadow Road, Orrell

Log 543-27082024 – Broadriding Road, Appley Bridge.”