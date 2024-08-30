BMWs targeted in early hours Wigan burglaries
Early hours house break-ins, in which keys to BMWs have been stolen and the cars driven away - have been reported recently in Standish, Shevington and Orrell.
Police are suggesting that owners invest in RFID bags or Faraday pouches which can stop would-be thieves accessing the signal from a key so that a car cannot be unlocked unless the owner wants it to be. These can also be used to stop crooks from “skimming” contactless payment cards and passports, preventing information and money from being stolen.
Wigan Neighbourhood Team say they are currently investigating three burglaries which all occurred in the early hours of Tuesday August 27 at, Robin Hill Drive in Standish, Broadriding Road in Shevington and Farm Meadow Road, Orrell.
Officers investigating all three incidents are appealing to residents who may have doorbell cameras or CCTV footage that may identify the people involved to come forward.
The incidents took place between 2.30am and 4.45am and the gang are suspected to be currently targeting BMW vehicles.
A spokesperson for the neighbourhood team said: “So far inquiries have identified that there are at least three suspects and that they have travelled to the area in a small hatchback-type vehicle, dark in colour.
“We would ask you remain vigilant, ensure addresses and property are secure, ensuring all windows and doors are locked, and store value items out of sight.
"Please consider the use of RFID bags to secure your keys.”
Anyone with information or footage should ring 101.