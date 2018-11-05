Body found in Marsh Green: Everything we know so far

On Sunday afternoon police found the body of a man on marshland in Marsh Green.



An investigation is now underway into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Police at the scene in Marsh Green

Here is everything we know so far.

Officers first received reports of a body found at around 3.15pm on Sunday.

The body is believed to be that of John Peter Heyes, 35, who went missing on October 22.

Mr Heyes suffered from learning difficulties, cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

Police have cordoned off what is believed to be his house, just yards from where his body was found.

A Home Office autopsy will be taking place today (Monday, November 5).

Mr Heyes' family are being supported by specially trained officers.