Body found in Marsh Green: Mystery continues to surround Wigan man's death

Mystery continues to surround the death of a Wigan man as police maintain their second night-long vigil outside his home.



Floral tributes have been left near the home of 35-year-old John Peter Heyes, who was found dead just yards from his house in Marsh Green, on Sunday afternoon.

A Home Office pathologist has carried out a post-mortem examination is believed to have been carried out yesterday but the results are yet to be released.

Mr Heyes had been missing for almost a fortnight when a passer-by made the grim discovery of his remains on marshland at the rear of the bungalow.

Officers descended on the area in Marsh Green on Sunday afternoon and cordoned off Mr Heyes’s home, part of Lancaster Road, an area behind the community’s play area and the cut-through path leading from Marsh Green to the Martland Mill industrial estate.

They asked that the public stay away to allow them to carry out their investigations.



A Greater Manchester force spokesman said that the tragedy at present was “unexplained” and so a number of eventualities were being considered.

Police had issued an appeal for help in tracing Mr Heyes last week.

He had last been seen at around 10pm on Monday October 22 on Marsh Green Road.

Mr Heyes was described as having learning difficulties, cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

He walked with a limp due to his condition.



Officers said that his mother, family and friends were concerned for him, as his disappearing was completely out of character and he had never been reported missing before.

He was described as white with short dark blond hair, of slim build, and he had a tattoo on the inside of one of his forearms that read “Wiggle.”

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black cotton pants with black trainers. He always wore his keys attached to his belt.

Despite the sad development, officers are still keen to find out what happened to Mr Heyes in his final hours.

Det Insp Dean Purtill from GMP’s Wigan borough said: “We have specially trained officers supporting the family of this man as they deal with this devastating news.

“This investigation is still in its very early stages, and we are determined to find out what happened and get answers for his family.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area or if you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant it might seem, then please get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with details is asked to contact police on 0161 856 5307, call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

