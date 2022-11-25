Body found on Shevington street remains in place as major police investigation continues
A body found on a residential street in Wigan is still in place 18 hours after it was discovered.
Emergency services rushed to Kilburn Drive in Shevington after reports that a body had been found at around 7pm on Thursday.
It was confirmed that the person had died and a police investigation was immediately launched.
Most Popular
But it is understood that “potentially hazardous substances” found with the body – thought to be white powder – have delayed its removal from the area, until it can be deemed safe to do so.
Officers have not yet established if the person who died was a man or a woman and are working to identify them.
House-to-house inquiries are being carried out in the surrounding area and police officers are checking CCTV footage as part of their investigation.