News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Body found on Shevington street remains in place as major police investigation continues

A body found on a residential street in Wigan is still in place 18 hours after it was discovered.

By Gaynor Clarke
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

Emergency services rushed to Kilburn Drive in Shevington after reports that a body had been found at around 7pm on Thursday.

It was confirmed that the person had died and a police investigation was immediately launched.

Hide Ad
Read More
Body found in Shevington: what we know so far
Police continued to work on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, on Friday afternoon

Most Popular

But it is understood that “potentially hazardous substances” found with the body – thought to be white powder – have delayed its removal from the area, until it can be deemed safe to do so.

Police have urged anyone who had contact with the body to speak to officers or seek medical advice.

Hide Ad

Officers have not yet established if the person who died was a man or a woman and are working to identify them.

House-to-house inquiries are being carried out in the surrounding area and police officers are checking CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Hide Ad
A large part of Kilburn Drive, Shevington, has been cordoned off by police following the discovery of the body
A forensics tent has been erected