Emergency services rushed to Kilburn Drive in Shevington after reports that a body had been found at around 7pm on Thursday.

It was confirmed that the person had died and a police investigation was immediately launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police continued to work on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, on Friday afternoon

But it is understood that “potentially hazardous substances” found with the body – thought to be white powder – have delayed its removal from the area, until it can be deemed safe to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have not yet established if the person who died was a man or a woman and are working to identify them.

House-to-house inquiries are being carried out in the surrounding area and police officers are checking CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large part of Kilburn Drive, Shevington, has been cordoned off by police following the discovery of the body