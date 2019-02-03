Bomb threat at Leigh Sports Village was 'hoax'

Police believe a call reporting a bomb at Leigh Sports Village was a hoax.

They were called at 8.50pm on Friday at the end of a match between Manchester United and Southampton's under 23s teams.

Police went to the stadium, but they established that the call had been a hoax.

A police spokesman said: "Initially when it came in, it was treated as it could have been bona fide, but with further risk assessments and reviews, units clarified that it was thought to be a hoax and everyone was stood down."