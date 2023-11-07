News you can trust since 1853
Borough 60-year-old pleads guilty to sexual assault and false imprisonment charges

A Wigan borough man is awaiting his fate after admitting to a sex attack and false imprisonment charges.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Nov 2023, 07:21 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 07:21 GMT
Robert Shepherd, 60, of Fell Street in Leigh, appeared in the dock before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to sexually assaulting a female and detaining her against her will on September 26 this year.

He was remanded in custody pending sentence on December 1.