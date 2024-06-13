Borough man accused of drug dealing and having £28k worth of criminal assets

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan borough man has been accused of peddling drugs and having more than £28k in criminal assets.

Stephen Sinclair, 35, of Railway Road, Leigh, appeared before local justices to face charges of possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply them on March 16 2022, to possessing an axe in a public place between February 10 and March 17 2022 and to having £2,545 in cash plus a car, clothing, footwear and jewellery amounting to a further £26,000 and all considered to be the proceeds of crime.

Sinclair has yet to enter any pleas and the case was sent to be heard at Bolton Crown Court where he will first appear before a judge on July 10 before which time he is on unconditional bail.