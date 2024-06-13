Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan borough man has been accused of peddling drugs and having more than £28k in criminal assets.

Stephen Sinclair, 35, of Railway Road, Leigh, appeared before local justices to face charges of possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply them on March 16 2022, to possessing an axe in a public place between February 10 and March 17 2022 and to having £2,545 in cash plus a car, clothing, footwear and jewellery amounting to a further £26,000 and all considered to be the proceeds of crime.