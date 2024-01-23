Borough man accused of indecent exposure and making an indecent image
A Wigan borough 36-year-old has been accused of making an indecent picture of a child and twice exposing himself.
Kyle Ratcliffe, from Imperial Drive, Leigh, appeared before Manchester justices charged with taking an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child, and with indecent exposure on both November 22 and 23.
He has yet to enter pleas and the case was adjourned until February 23 when he makes a first appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge.
Until then Ratcliffe is remanded in custody.