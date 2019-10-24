Borough man accused of possessing indecent pictures

A man accused of making dozens of indecent images of children, including some in the most serious category, will face a crown court judge.

Michael Leeson, from Leigh, appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court over three separate charges of illegal photographs of youngsters.

He entered no pleas to making five Category A images, six Category Bs and 89 Category C. The offences are all alleged to have happened between September 17 in 2017 and October 3 the same year.

The 36-year-old, of Glover Street, was told he will next appear at Bolton Crown Court on November 4 and was released on unconditional bail.

Ann Deakin represented the Crown Prosecution Service in court while Leeson was represented by Stephen Ferns.