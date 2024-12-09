Borough man due in court today after being charged with murder of Jack O'Brien

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Dec 2024, 09:41 BST
A murder suspect will appear before a crown court judge for the first time today.

Kevin Draper, 55, of Siddow Common, Leigh, has been charged with the murder of 27-year-old Jack O’Brien.

He appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and the case was sent to Manchester Crown Court for a hearing on Monday.

Mr O’Brien was fatally stabbed on Siddow Common on Tuesday evening and was rushed to hospital by emergency services, but sadly he could not be saved.

