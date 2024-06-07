Borough man receives his punishment after he was found to have a baton at Wigan police station

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man caught with a baton at Wigan police station has been given a community order.

Steven Sheridan, 47, of Chapel Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a private place on January 4.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities and a £40 fine.

He was also told to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.