Boxing day fancy dress party-goer’s drug shame

A teenager was caught with drugs in his pocket while partying in fancy dress.

And magistrates urged Jack Wilkinson to apologise to his parents, after the discovery of cocaine while he tried to enter a Wigan nightclub on Boxing Day.

The 19-year-old of Ennerdale Road, Leigh, pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug when he appeared before Wigan justices.

The hearing was told police were called to an unnamed nightclub in King Street, Wigan, after door staff had searched Wilkinson and his friends - who were all dressed in outlandish outfits for the December 26 tradition - as they waited to enter the building, and found a small snap bag of white powder in his pocket.

He admitted to the doormen: “It’s mine. I’m stupid. I’m really sorry.”

He revealed he had bought the three grams of cocaine for his own use ahead of the night out.

Defending, Graham Simpson said his client had co-operated fully with the bouncers and police and apologised to the courts and police for wasting their time.

Wilkinson’s parents were watching proceedings and bench chairman David Hendry said: “This will not be what they had in mind when you were a young lad: having a starring role in court.

“You are of previous good character, which you have lost today through an act of stupidity. Don’t give your parents a reason to get to know the route of this place too well.

"Make this your one and only visit here. The first thing I want you to do when you leave here is apologise to your parents, they don’t deserve this.”

He was fined £160 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.