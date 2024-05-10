Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A member of the public and PCSOs have been hailed for their bravery after chasing down a man who had been armed with a machete in Wigan town centre.

Three men are now in custody after police made arrests in what they described as a “really frightening incident” for those caught up in it.

It was on the afternoon of Thursday May 9 that officers received several reports from witnesses that a group of men were armed with a machete in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A suspect is arrested at Wigan bus station

Officers chased one suspect through its streets and he was swiftly arrested at the bus station on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article.

Two other men, believed to be linked to the incident, were arrested nearby on Frog Lane on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Two knives have been recovered and we now have three men in custody.

Insp Sam Davies from our Wigan district said: “This was a really frightening incident for the public, with local shops making the decision to lockdown for their safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully, no members of the public were injured, and I am pleased to say all of our officers are safe.

"They unhesitatingly put themselves in harm’s way, and through their brave actions, all of the individuals we believe to have been involved were quickly arrested.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to a member of the public that sought to assist one officer in detaining a suspect at Wigan Bus Station.

"If they are reading this I would urge them to make contact so I could thank them in person for their actions.

“Additional officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the public. If you have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to speak to them; they are there to help you.”