Brazen thieves steal shop's ATM then flee to Wigan

Raiders who snatched a shop's cash machine were last seen heading towards Wigan with it on a truck.

Police today appealed for information about Friday's early hours break-in at A to Z News in Westhoughton.

It was shortly after 2.30am that officers were called to reports of a burglary at the shop on Wigan Road.

Intruders with their faces covered had forced the shutters of the shop and stole a free-standing cash machine before making off in a pick-up style truck.

Investigating officers say there may have been a second vehicle involved.

After the burglary the pick-up truck is believed to have made off in the direction of Wigan.

It has not been reported how much, if any, money was contained inside the ATM.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 5757 quoting reference 0181 of 14/06/19.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously using the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.