Breaking: man arrested in Wigan street for wielding meat cleaver
The unnamed suspect is now being quizzed by detectives following his detention this morning (Thursday October 3) in Worsley Hall.
A statement by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP on social media read: “At 9.51am on October 3, we received a report of a male with a meat cleaver on Ridyard Street, Wigan.
"Within five minutes, our teams, with help from Wigan Council CCTV, sighted, stopped, searched, and arrested him on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in public.
"The man is now in custody awaiting interview in relation to this incident.”
Sgt Mclachlan from Wigan E Relief Response team added: "This was clearly an ever-developing situation which could have resulted in a much different outcome.
"However, with the outstanding collaboration and teamwork from district resources and Wigan Council, this incident was bought to a very quick conclusion in the safest way possible."