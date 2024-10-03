Breaking: man arrested in Wigan street for wielding meat cleaver

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 16:25 GMT
Police say there could have been a “much different outcome” if they had not arrested a man suspected of wielding a meat cleaver on a Wigan street today.

The unnamed suspect is now being quizzed by detectives following his detention this morning (Thursday October 3) in Worsley Hall.

A statement by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP on social media read: “At 9.51am on October 3, we received a report of a male with a meat cleaver on Ridyard Street, Wigan.

"Within five minutes, our teams, with help from Wigan Council CCTV, sighted, stopped, searched, and arrested him on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in public.

A meat cleaver similar to the one police say a man was carrying in Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall, todayA meat cleaver similar to the one police say a man was carrying in Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall, today
"The man is now in custody awaiting interview in relation to this incident.”

Sgt Mclachlan from Wigan E Relief Response team added: "This was clearly an ever-developing situation which could have resulted in a much different outcome.

"However, with the outstanding collaboration and teamwork from district resources and Wigan Council, this incident was bought to a very quick conclusion in the safest way possible."

