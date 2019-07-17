Brother of Manchester Arena bomber to be charged with murder after being extradited to UK

The brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has been charged with murder after being extradited to the UK from Libya over his potential role in the 2017 terror attack



Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that Hashem Abedi was successfully extradite to the UK from Libya today and will face the charges relating to the attack that killed 22 innocent people on May 22 2017.

Hashem Abedi

Abedi, 22, was flown into an unnamed London airport and arrested by GMP officers who were waiting from him. British police were also on board the flight.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates in due course for charges of murder, attempted murder of others injured in the attack and conspiracy to cause an explosion

In a statement, CC Ian Hopkins said: "Since the Manchester Arena attack on 22 May 2017, our thoughts have been with the families of those who lost loved ones and the hundreds who are struggling with serious physical injuries and deep psychological effects.

"They have always been central to our investigation and will continue to be so at all times.

"I am now able to say that, following application by the Crown Prosecution Service for the extradition of Hashem Abedi from Libya, he has today been successfully extradited, for offences relating to the Manchester Arena attack.

"He was handed over by Libyan authorities to British police officers this morning. They escorted him on the flight back and he landed in the UK a short while ago.

"Greater Manchester Police officers have arrested Hashem Abedi for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

"He will be transferred to a police custody facility in London."

Previously the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charge of Hashem Abedi in respect of:

• The murder of the 22 deceased victims;

• The attempted murder of persons other than the 22 deceased victims; and

• Conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life

CC Hopkins added: "After processing at the police station, he will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in relation to these charges.

"I want to thank all those involved for their commitment to this investigation and the successful extradition of Hashem Abedi.

"We do understand that there has been a huge appetite for updates in relation to the extradition. We are pleased that we can now explain the progress that has been made.

"It is important to allow the judicial process to take place and we would ask media colleagues and the wider public to respect this."