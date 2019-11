A thief with an “appalling record for burglary” has been jailed after a bungled bid to break into a neighbour’s home.

John Brown, 46, of Pool Street, Poolstock, admitted getting into a house around the corner from his own in Corporation Street with intent to steal.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Because he had so many previous convictions for similar crimes and committed the latest one while on licence, the bench gave him a six-month custodial sentence.

He was also ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge.