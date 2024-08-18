Burglar awaits his punishment for stealing bike and wine from garage in Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
A man has admitted stealing a bicycle and bottles of wine from a garage.

Paul Caulfield, 56, of Findlay Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to carrying out the burglary in Shevington between September 29 and October 2.

He will be sentenced by Wigan justices on September 27.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.