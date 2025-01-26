Burglary alert: Wigan residents warned after house-break
A home on Pine View, Winstanley, was burgled on Saturday January 25, officers have reported, although they have not said what, if anything, was taken.
But they had a message for other residents in the area.
A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP read: “A recent burglary has occurred in the area of Winstanley, Wigan.
"Please be aware and be extra vigilant in your area in the coming weeks in order to protect your property. Watch out on behalf of your neighbours and, if you can, please consider extra security such as CCTV, burglar alarms, security lighting and window break alarms.
"If anybody has seen anything suspicious or relevant in the area of Pine View, in Winstanley on January 25, please get in touch.
"If you see anything or anyone suspicious in your area, please report it to GMP using the online chat, 101 or 999 in an emergency.”
Alternatively phone the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.