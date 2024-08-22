Burglary appeal: Wigan victim's call for help
Electrical equipment and an e-bike were stolen during a raid on a Wigan home.
Today the owner published images of some of the items and appealed for help in tracking them down.
The raid took place at an address in New Street, Platt Bridge, between July 30 and August 8, while the victim was on holiday.
Taken were a Forme Curbar Pro HTE e-bike, a red and silver Toshiba Satellite laptop, a brand new HP printer, a Yamaha soundbar and DeWalt drill.
Police themselves appealed over the theft of a bike in Platt Bridge earlier this week.
Anyone with information about the crime or the stolen property’s whereabouts should ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line, anonymously, on 0800 555111.