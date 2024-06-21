Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan convict who admitted to committing two burglaries has been given an extra jail stretch.

Martin Threlfall, 31, of HMP Forest Bank, had been accused of carrying out burglaries in Askwith Road, Hindley, and Manchester Road, Leigh, in which those items were taken.