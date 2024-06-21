Burglary confessions earns Wigan convict jail time extension
A Wigan convict who admitted to committing two burglaries has been given an extra jail stretch.
Martin Threlfall, 31, of HMP Forest Bank, had been accused of carrying out burglaries in Askwith Road, Hindley, and Manchester Road, Leigh, in which those items were taken.
Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge by video link from prison where he is already serving a custodial sentence for other offences, he pleaded guilty to both charges and had 11 months added onto his term behind bars.