Burglary confessions earns Wigan convict jail time extension

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan convict who admitted to committing two burglaries has been given an extra jail stretch.

Martin Threlfall, 31, of HMP Forest Bank, had been accused of carrying out burglaries in Askwith Road, Hindley, and Manchester Road, Leigh, in which those items were taken.

Read More
Wigan man who flouted driving ban is further disqualified

Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge by video link from prison where he is already serving a custodial sentence for other offences, he pleaded guilty to both charges and had 11 months added onto his term behind bars.