Burglary suspects arrested in Wigan after being traced by police dogs
Police were notified shortly after 10pm on Monday that a Fiat 500 had been stolen from Common Road, in Newton.
The car was spotted by road traffic patrols in the Wigan area, before coming to stop near the Dover Lock Inn in Abram, where two occupants ran into a nearby field.
Police dog Mizz and handler were deployed and they detained a man in a ditch.
Police dog Zak and his handler then searched for a second man, who had last been seen in dense overgrowth at the side of the canal.
After a short search, Zak indicated in a wooded area and a man was escorted out and arrested.
A 31-year-old man from Haydock and a 35-year-old man of no fixed address were arrested on suspicion of burglary and are currently in custody.
Matrix inspector Phil McManus said: “We take all reports of burglary seriously and thanks to the quick response from patrols, we have been able to identify and follow the stolen car and a short time later, with the assistance of PDs Mizz and Zak, detain and arrest two suspects.
“We encourage people to come forward if you know anything about burglary or witness any suspicious behaviour and we will act on all information provided.”
Anyone with information about a burglary can call 101 or contact Merseyside Police on X or Facebook.
Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.