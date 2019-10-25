Burglary warning for Wigan residents as clocks go back

Wigan residents are being urged to keep their homes secure to help prevent burglaries during the winter months.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is encouraging people to be more vigilant as the clocks go back on Sunday, marking the start of darker nights and, more often than not, homes left in darkness.

Residents are being warned that burglaries rise at this time of year, as opportunities for entry become more apparent to see.

Homes left in darkness can attract thieves, as it often signals no-one is home, but taking simple steps such as using light timers, leaving lights on and leaving the television on can all help deter would-be burglar.

Valuable possessions, such as mobile phones and televisions, can be registered on immobilise.com, allowing any stolen item to be returned to its owner.

Superintendent Dave Pester, GMP's force lead for burglary, said: “Districts across GMP have plans to reduce the number of burglaries and to target those responsible for committing these high-impact crimes.

"Neighbourhood officers, both in uniform and in plain clothes, will be active in the hot-spot areas identified across Greater Manchester and will be looking to offer advice to those homes they identify as being left insecure. Known offenders will also be targeted and neighbourhoods will be given crime prevention information where required.

“Data shows over half of burglaries happen due to homes being insecure. Taking simple steps such as keeping doors locked even when at home, ensuring windows are secure and using the alarm if one is installed can all make a big difference.

“Keeping valuables well hidden, ensuring keys are kept away from letterboxes and cat flaps, good outside lighting and investing in a faraday bag (lined with metal to block key’s signal) can all help make it harder for burglars, inside and outside of our homes. Furthermore, ensuring ladders and tools are stored away so they cannot be used to enter your home and keeping hedges trimmed to allow visibility of property all help in our residents playing their part.

“Darker nights create a longer window for burglars to enter homes under darkness, so its important residents use lights to give the impression someone is home.

“Burglaries can happen any time of the day, so it is essential everyone remains vigilant, both day and night. If we can all be more pro-active in following our advice, burglary should continue to fall.”

For more tips on keeping your home and belongings safe, follow Greater Manchester Police on social media.

To provide information about burglars and handlers of stolen goods, anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

To report any suspicious activity, call police on 101 or in an emergency, dial 999.