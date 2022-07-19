The white Peugeot had been seen driving on false registration plates by a patrol on Queen Street in Orrell on the morning of Monday July 18.

When the driver ignored the officer’s signal to stop, a brief chase ensued and the vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bull terrier found in the back of a Peugeot van in Orrell

The motorist had made off on foot, but in the rear of the van was discovered a dark coloured bull terrier.

A spokesman for GMP Traffic said: “We found this little chap in the back.

"He is currently being given food and water and will be looked after at the police station.”

The Twitter message also said that the van had since been seized for forensic examination and followed it with the hashtag #HotDog.

The van abanoned in Orrell