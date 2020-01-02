Call for tougher sentences as dog thefts on the rise in Wigan

A leading animal charity has called for tougher sentences to thwart the growing number of dognappings to hit Wigan.

Figures obtained from Greater Manchester Police under the Freedom of Information Act show that since 2014, 79 incidents of dog thefts were reported to the force in the borough.

And of those only 13 were recovered and returned to their owners, according to the findings. There were eight dogs stolen up to July 2019, compared to 18 in the whole of 2018. And 15 were stolen in 2017.

Nine incidents were reported in 2016, down from 12 in 2015. And 2014 saw 17 reports of dogs taken.

Some of the more callous incidents include the theft of six Shih Tzu puppies from a farm in 2014, and an 11-week-old Jack Russell puppy was taken from a garden in 2017.

The Wigan Post has covered several harrowing stories in which dogs were stolen, some of them involving shocking levels of violence directed towards owners.

Earlier this year, Indie, a pug puppy, was stolen from a house in Standish, a callous crime that shook the community.

The theft was so devastating for her owners David and Natalie Taylor that they offered a £5,000 cash reward for Indie’s safe return, which was later bumped up to £7,000.

But as it looked increasingly likely that David and Natalie would never see their beloved pup ever again, a miracle happened and Indie was brought back home by an anonymous source.

In 2016, a litter of six Jack Russell/Shih Tzu cross puppies were stolen in a brutal robbery from a farm in Bickershaw, with two other pets being kept at the address injured by the robbers during the raid.

One of the animals was so badly hurt as it tried to protect the puppies that it later died from its injuries.

Thugs also threatened a Wigan woman and her young child with a meat cleaver and a kitchen knife during a terrifying ordeal at a house in Worsley Mesnes in October 2016.

The offenders took four Dogue de Bordeaux puppies from the house in an incident which left the owner so traumatised and fearful of further attacks that she had to move house.

Three of the puppies were later recovered in Bryn. And in December 2017, a horrifying “dog prison” was uncovered in a derelict Wigan farmhouse, after two stolen pets were spotted in the grounds by local residents.

The squalid hovel was located on an abandoned farm in Fairy Glen.

The converted stable was covered in dog waste and decked out with rows of padlocked cages built for holding the animals.

A charity today warned that the spike in thefts in recent years was down to a rise in popularity of “designer dogs”, adding that harsher punishments were necessary to deter thieves.

Wayne May from Dog Lost UK said: “There’s been a high rise in designer dogs, breeds like French Bulldogs. Wigan seems to have quite a high number of these dogs going missing. But we’ve also noticed older dogs being stolen, whereas before it was always puppies or specific breeds.”

He added: “This is not just in Wigan. It seems to be a growing trend, sadly. Wigan used to be one of our lowest areas, but now it’s creeping up the ladder. Our volunteers and coordinators are now putting in up to 14 hours a day trying to help owners find their pets.

"We’ve gone over this time and time again with Parliament, that the law has to be changed. If you do get caught, it’s not treated as seriously, and the criminal fraternity capitalises on this.

“They treat it the same way as stealing a push bike. The penalties are not harsh enough compared to what they stand to gain.

“If a criminal knows he is only going to get a slap on the wrist, it’s a risk worth taking. If they can steal a pedigree and sell it for £400, it was worth it. But it’s absolutely devastating for the families.”

Chief Insp Nicki Tompsett, of GMP’s Wigan district, said: “Officers in Wigan take reports of the theft of animals very seriously.

“We understand that this crime, like any other, has an emotional impact on owners which is why we would urge members of the public to remain vigilant when with their pet, keep them on a lead and not leave them unattended in a place where there is a risk of them being stolen.

“Dog owners are also advised to ensure their pets have a collar with a name and contact details attached as well as having them microchipped.

“If anybody sees anything suspicious or has information about animals being stolen from their owners then please contact the police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”