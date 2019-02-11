Cannabis farm found by police at Wigan house

Police have discovered a cannabis farm at a house in the borough.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) found the illegal drug being grown at an address on Downall Green Road in Bryn on Monday.

There were quantities of the substance in the property along with plants in various stages of growth.

The Wigan West Neighbourhood Team raided the address after getting a warrant.

A man was in the house at the time and he is helping police with their enquiries.