Police are investigating after a car was burnt out in a “remote” field in Wigan.

Firefighters were called to reports of a car fire in a field in Standish Lower Ground on Wednesday evening, at around 7.30pm.

The car, a Vauxhall Astra, is believed to have been torched deliberately.

Crews are urging anyone who may have had an Astra stolen or with any information to contact the police on 101.