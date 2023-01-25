Police are appealing for witnesses to the smash and blaze which happened at an unoccupied home in Loweswater Avenue, Astley, at 6.45pm on Sunday January 22.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “GMP and the fire service were on scene within 10 minutes of being deployed where the fire was subsequently extinguished, and the building made safe and secure. Fortunately, no persons were injured.

A general view of Loweswater Avenue, Astley, where the crash and fire happened

“The address is believed to have been targeted and an investigation is already well under way by Wigan CID who are making extensive enquiries to establish what exactly happened and who is responsible.

“We understand the community will be concerned and as such additional patrols have been deployed in the area to provide extra reassurance.”

