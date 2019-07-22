Car destroyed after being set on fire in Wigan

Firefighters were called when a car which appeared to have been abandoned was deliberately set alight.

Crews from Hindley fire station went to Edge Green Lane in Ashton at 1.50am on Monday.

Other news: Wigan home evacuated when DIY work leads to 999 call



They found the burning Vauxhall Astra parked on a grass verge, with flames spreading to nearby trees.

They put out the blaze, but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Police were informed as the fire was thought to have been started deliberately.