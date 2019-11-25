Car recovered by police close to scene of Wigan hit-and-run tragedy

Police are remaining tight-lipped as to whether a car seized just yards from a fatal hit-and-run scene in Wigan is linked to the tragedy.

A 53-year-old local woman was fatally injured in a collision with a dark-coloured vehicle close to a pedestrian crossing outside Wigan Infirmary shortly before 8.50pm on Saturday.

The car sped off and the driver remains at large.

But at about 4.15pm on Sunday an unmarked police car with its lights flashing blocked off the top of nearby Duke Street while a recovery vehicle lifted a black Hyundai out of a parking space and placed it on the back of a recovery truck.

An officer at the scene supervising the operation would not reveal why the car was being taken away and so far the force press office has not verified the nature of the operation either.

But it has led some people to speculate whether the panicking hit and run driver had dumped the car there.

Meanwhile investigations into the crash are continuing.

Sgt Andrew Page, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A woman has tragically lost her life and we are doing all we can to support her family who are

understandably devastated by what happened.

“The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and had left the immediate area prior to police arrival but we’re doing all we can trace the person responsible for this awful incident.

“If you have any information or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the local area last night, please get in touch as soon as possible so we can provide the woman’s family with the answers they deserve.”

Anyone with information should call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 846 4741 quoting incident number 3029 of 23/11/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.