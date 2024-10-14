Car seized and motorist reported after allegedly driving in Wigan without insurance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have seized a car after they thought it was being driven “suspiciously” in Wigan.

The vehicle was spotted on Moor Road, Orrell, by members of the neighbourhood policing team while out on patrol.

A spokesman said: “It was found that the vehicle was being driven with no insurance, the driver was reported for the offence and the vehicle was seized.”

Anyone with information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 11.