Car smash teen: rogue Wigan motorist gets road ban and 180 hours unpaid work

By Charles Graham
Published 14th May 2024, 12:30 BST
A teenager who crashed a car he had just stolen has avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Kieran Turner, 18, of Norfolk Close, Hindley, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to the aggravated vehicle taking of an Audi TT on July 27 2022 to which more than £5,000 in damage was caused in the collision.

He also admitted to burgling a home in Bolderwood Drive, Hindley, to steal car keys on the same day and to burgling Winstanley Cricket Club on March 4 the same year.

And Audi TT similar to the one taken by Kieran TurnerAnd Audi TT similar to the one taken by Kieran Turner
Returning to court for sentencing he was given an eight-month custodial term which was suspended for 24 months.

Turner must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 180 hours of unpaid work while serving a 12-month road ban.