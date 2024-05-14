Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager who crashed a car he had just stolen has avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Kieran Turner, 18, of Norfolk Close, Hindley, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to the aggravated vehicle taking of an Audi TT on July 27 2022 to which more than £5,000 in damage was caused in the collision.

He also admitted to burgling a home in Bolderwood Drive, Hindley, to steal car keys on the same day and to burgling Winstanley Cricket Club on March 4 the same year.

Returning to court for sentencing he was given an eight-month custodial term which was suspended for 24 months.