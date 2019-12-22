Car torched in suspicious fire on dirt track next to supermarket

A car was completely destroyed by fire in a suspicious incident on a dirt track next to a Wigan supermarket.

Fire crews were called to the location close to the Iceland store in Platt Bridge at around 8.40pm on Saturday.

They found the Vauxhall Corsa well alight on a small track near the Templeton Road supermarket.

They managed to extinguish the flames but could not prevent the vehicle being completely gutted in the blaze.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) arrived during the fire-fighting operation.

The matter is now being investigated by the force.

Firefighters were at the scene for around an hour.

Anyone with information should ring police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.