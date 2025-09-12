A Wigan man’s vehicle has been seized and crushed after it was used during hare coursing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation into James Kent began when police received reports of hare coursing on land off Whiteley’s Lane, Ormskirk on Christmas Day and on January 26, where lurcher type dogs were being allowed to kill wild hares.

Kent, 40, of Crankwood Road, Abram, was found guilty of two counts of hunting a wild animal with dogs, two counts of trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs, two counts of being equipped for searching for or pursuing hares with dogs and two counts of daytime trespass in pursuit of game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given a five-year criminal behaviour order which states he must not trespass on land in Lancashire with a lurcher-type dog.

The vehicle was seized and crushed

He must complete 80 hours of unpaid work and was told to forfeit the vehicle used during the offence – a Nissan X Trail which has now been crushed.

PC Sean Dalby said: “As Rural Crime Action Week comes to a close, it is hoped that this sends out a strong message to those considering hare coursing or any other form of rural crime in south Lancashire – you will be caught, prosecuted and stripped of the tools you use to commit offences.

“Hare coursing is a cruel and illegal activity that causes harm to wildlife and distress to rural communities.

"It is not only a serious animal welfare issue, but it also causes significant damage to farmland, often leaving farmers and land owners facing costly repairs and disruption.”