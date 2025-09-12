Car used by Wigan man during hare coursing is seized and crushed

By Sian Jones
Published 12th Sep 2025, 15:59 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 15:59 BST
A Wigan man’s vehicle has been seized and crushed after it was used during hare coursing.

An investigation into James Kent began when police received reports of hare coursing on land off Whiteley’s Lane, Ormskirk on Christmas Day and on January 26, where lurcher type dogs were being allowed to kill wild hares.

Kent, 40, of Crankwood Road, Abram, was found guilty of two counts of hunting a wild animal with dogs, two counts of trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs, two counts of being equipped for searching for or pursuing hares with dogs and two counts of daytime trespass in pursuit of game.

He was given a five-year criminal behaviour order which states he must not trespass on land in Lancashire with a lurcher-type dog.

The vehicle was seized and crushedplaceholder image
The vehicle was seized and crushed

He must complete 80 hours of unpaid work and was told to forfeit the vehicle used during the offence – a Nissan X Trail which has now been crushed.

placeholder image
PC Sean Dalby said: “As Rural Crime Action Week comes to a close, it is hoped that this sends out a strong message to those considering hare coursing or any other form of rural crime in south Lancashire – you will be caught, prosecuted and stripped of the tools you use to commit offences.

“Hare coursing is a cruel and illegal activity that causes harm to wildlife and distress to rural communities.

"It is not only a serious animal welfare issue, but it also causes significant damage to farmland, often leaving farmers and land owners facing costly repairs and disruption.”

