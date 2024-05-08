Car vandalism: Wigan 15-year-old accused of causing £4.6k damage to vehicle
A 15-year-old Wigan girl has been accused of wrecking a woman's car last Boxing Day.
The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before borough justices of deliberately causing £4,600 in damages to a vehicle belonging to Hayley Burns on December 26.
The case was adjourned until June 13 when the accused is expected to enter a plea.
Before then she is on unconditional bail.