Carer who stole from vulnerable 90-year-old walks free from court

A callous care worker who stole £1,000 from an elderly and vulnerable person she was looking after has walked free from court.

Devious Rachel Rasburn pleaded guilty to theft at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court and received a suspended jail sentence.

The court heard Rasburn, of Windsor Road, Up Holland, siphoned off the money belonging to 90-year-old Gladys Eastham while providing home care for her.

The 31-year-old was given the victim’s Post Office card and pin number and received permission to withdraw some money so she could do her shopping.

However, over a two-month period between December 20 last year and February 13 2017 Rasburn also helped herself to £1,000.

Her dishonesty only came to light when the victim went into hospital and found a receipt for withdrawn cash.

She then checked her Post Office account and discovered how much cash had been disappearing.

Stocks Hall Nursing and Care Group confirmed Rasburn was an employee of its care agency and no longer works for the company.

A spokesperson said: “She was operating totally outside our policies and procedures.

“We are devastated that a person who was meant to be caring for another could engage in such behaviour.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and we hope this behaviour will never be allowed to be repeated.”

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Mrs Eastham had not returned home after the hospital stay where Rasburn’s theft was discovered, instead spending time in a care home.

Rasburn admitted the offence in the dock and was ordered to pay Mrs Eastham £1,000 in compensation as well as a £115 victim’s surcharge.

The magistrates gave her 24 weeks behind bars to be suspended for two years and also ordered her to do 100 hours of unpaid work.