A Wigan man accused of stalking a family member and stealing her passport has walked free after the case against him collapsed.

Sean King, 52, of Christopher Street, Ince, had been charged with stalking Kerry King, making her fear violence would be used, between August 10 and October 12, and stalking her between October 17 and 21.

He was also accused of stealing her passport between October 17 and 21 and breaching a non-molestation order by contacting her between the same dates.

King had pleaded not guilty to the four charges and a trial was to have been held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

But on the day the prosecution offered no evidence in support of any of the charges and the bench dismissed them, telling the defendant he was free to go.