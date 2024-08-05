Case collapses against Wigan man accused of stalking and passport theft
A Wigan man accused of stalking a family member and stealing her passport has walked free after the case against him collapsed.
Sean King, 52, of Christopher Street, Ince, had been charged with stalking Kerry King, making her fear violence would be used, between August 10 and October 12, and stalking her between October 17 and 21.
He was also accused of stealing her passport between October 17 and 21 and breaching a non-molestation order by contacting her between the same dates.