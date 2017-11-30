Cash machine blast accused’s trial date

A trial date has been indicated for two brothers who are accused of attempting to blow up a convenience store cash machine.

David Culshaw, 48, and Michael Culshaw, 50, from Leigh have faced charges in connection with an attack on a Spar store in Risley on October 16.

The brothers, formerly of Rugby Road and Wilkinson Street respectively, pleaded not guilty to causing an explosion likely to damage property, arson and attempted theft.

The pair were remanded in custody by Judge Andrew Menary QC for a trial to take place during the week beginning April 30 .