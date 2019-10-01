Cash pours in for charity after thieves target Wigan ambulance base

Heartless thieves broke into an ambulance service base and stole cash donated for good causes.

A window was smashed so burglars could get access to North West Ambulance Service's Patient Transport Service building on Croftwood Square, at Martland Park, Wigan, on Friday night.

The broken window

Money raised at a coffee morning that day for Macmillan Cancer Support, along with a donation box for another charity, were taken.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "After staff hosted and raised money for Macmillan during a coffee morning last Friday, thieves broke into our Patient Transport Service base in Wigan after 11pm that night and stole the money that was raised and along with another charity box.

"The team are not sure how much was in the box as it hadn’t yet been counted but they estimate it’s around £70 to £80.

"The police are investigating."

An online fund-raising page was set up to replace the money collected for Macmillan, with more than £400 donated by Tuesday morning.

Organiser Martyn Foster wrote on the page: "We held a Macmillan Coffee morning at Wigan Patient Transport Ambulance station and thieves broke in and took the charity box containing around £70-£80. We would like to raise this again to help Macmillan continue the fantastic work they do!"

As well as people offering their support on social media, many expressed their outrage at the thieves.

On the ambulance service's Facebook page, Samantha Kilshaw wrote: "Absolutely disgusting nothing is safe anymore what is the UK coming to. Things like this make me feel ashamed to say I’m from Wigan."

Hughes Driver Training wrote: "We train many paramedics to get their Ambulance licence and we were appalled to hear about this. We will make a donation and spread the word. Thanks for keeping us all safe. From all the team at Hughes Driver Training"

Helen Culshaw said: "I'm lost for words. It's disgusting x"

Mark Harrison said: "Robin Park Runners will make a donation on Thursday as we run past the station on our run. How disgusting to steal charity donations."

Jean Davies said: "Disappointing after the big effort to collect the money "

Caroline Peers said: "I hope they get caught the thieves don’t realise how they effect others when they do something like this! "

Steve Beckenkrager said: "I think this was absolutely disgusting, how low can some people go. They can run but they can’t hide, sooner or later they will be caught. I have made a donation"

Donations to the appeal can be made here

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.