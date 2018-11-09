Cashier assaulted in robbery at Wigan newsagent

A cashier was assaulted by a robber who stole money from a newsagent in Wigan.

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to as they investigate the incident at McColls on Wigan Road in Ashton in Makerfield.

The offender approached the counter of the store at around 10.10pm on Monday October 29 and acted as a prospective customer.

However, when the cashier opened the till the man shoved him backwards and grabbed a quantity of money.

He then fled the shop.

The offender had entered the store several times the same evening before the assault and robbery took place.

DC Peter Jackson from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “Were you in the area or did you visit the store on the evening of the offence?

“We believe the offender frequented the shop several times before committing this robbery, so there’s a good chance several people saw him.

“We have also released the image of a man we believe may have important information on this crime. Do you recognise the man in the photo?

“If you do, or have any information on this crime, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Information can be left with police on 0161 856 5307 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.