CCTV appeal following burglary at Wigan home
Police have released a CCTV image of a man who may have information on a burglary in Wigan.
Officers received reports of the burglary at a home on Tiverton Avenue in Hindley Green at around 12.30pm on April 8.
Police say the man may be able to assist them with their investigation.
Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting log 1413 of 08/04/2025.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111