CCTV appeal success as man identified in Wigan North Western assault probe
Detectives investigating an assault at Wigan North Western railway station have identified a man they believed could help.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
British Transport Police released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to about an incident in the men’s toilets at 7pm on Monday, May 8.
A passenger was punched in the side of the head, causing their hearing aid to become dislodged.
Police say the man in the image has now been found and they are not seeking to identify anyone else in connection with the incident.