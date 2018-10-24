CCTV captures violent assault on Wigan street

Both a victim and an assailant are being hunted after CCTV cameras captured a violent assault on film.

One man is seen attacking another in Kingsway, Higher Ince, at 8.15am on Wednesday morning.

But then both parties leave the scene.

Wigantoday was initially contacted by a member of the public to say there had been a stabbing, but police say there appear to have been no weapons involved.

Investigators were in the Kingsway area for several hours on Wednesday morning.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: “At around 8.15am on Wednesday October 24, police were made aware of some CCTV that shows a man being assaulted on Kingsway, Higher Ince.

“Officers attended and inquiries to trace both the victim and the offender are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7124 quoting reference number 345 of 24/10/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.