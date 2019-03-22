CCTV image released following tools theft from van

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of tools and a radio from a van in Billinge.

Between 4pm on Sunday, February 3 and 7.15am on Monday, February 4 an unknown offender broke into a white Citroen Dispatch van parked on Goyt Hey Avenue in Billinge and stole a quantity of Malaki tools and a radio.

A CCTV image of a man who they believe could assist with the investigation has been issued.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the theft is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 19100035375.