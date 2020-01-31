CCTV images released after luggage containing items worth £2,000 taken from train to Wigan

British Transport Police has released CCTV images after luggage containing property worth more than £2,000 was stolen on a train to Wigan.

The luggage, which contained a Yamaha clarinet valued at £1,000, a laptop and a number of Transformers figures, was taken at around 9.45pm on Friday, December 20 .

Police want to speak to this man

Police would like to speak to the man pictured at Wigan North Western station, as they believe he has information that could help their investigation.

The man was then seen to board a service heading towards Liverpool Lime Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. In both cases, quote reference number 1900109761.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.