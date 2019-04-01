CCTV images released as police hunt for petrol station robber continues

Police trying to solve what is believed to be an armed robbery at a petrol station have released new CCTV images and have appealed again for information.

A man entered the Shell garage on Grimshaw Road in Skelmersdale with what appeared to be a shotgun and approached the counter.

He demanded money from the till and made off in the direction of Windrows and Willow Hey with around £140.

He is described as white, aged around 40-years-old, dressed in a dark coat – which was possibly being worn inside out - with hood up, lighter tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

The incident occurred at around 9.20pm on November 3 last year but despite carrying out extensive inquiries since the robbery happened Lancashire Police have so far been unable to make a breakthrough.

Detectives have now released new pictures of a man they want to speak to and are urging anyone who knows who he is to get in touch immediately.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw the incident or might know about it to come forward.

Det Con Kelly Rosenthal, of Skelmersdale CID, said: “We launched an investigation following the incident and this is still ongoing.

“We are now in a position to release these three CCTV images, and are asking anybody who recognises the man pictured to contact us as soon as possible.

“We are also continuing to ask anybody with information about the incident, or who was in the area at the time and saw anything unusual or suspicious, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can ring Skelmersdale CID on 01695 566165, quoting log reference 1527 of November 3 2018, or alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.