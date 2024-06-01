Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A defibrillator bought in memory of a former gym member has been stolen from a leisure centre.

The potentially life-saving device was taken from the Pelican Centre in Tyldesley shortly before 7.50pm on Wednesday.

CCTV images have been posted on the centre’s Facebook page as staff appeal for information to find the defibrillator.

The Facebook post said: “Our gym defibrillator was stolen on Wednesday night at approx 7.48pm.

“CCTV captured these images. The defib was purchased by the centre in memory of a former member and is a vital piece of equipment for gym users and the wider community. We need it back and we’re appealing for any information you might have to help us recover it.”

They said the gym is now without a defibrillator, but there is still one available in the leisure centre’s reception in case of emergencies.

A defibrillator is a device that gives a shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest and can restart it, helping to save their life.

The Pelican Centre shared these CCTV images after the theft of a defibrillator

An online fund-raising appeal has been launched to pay for the device to be replaced.

Organiser Christopher Lamb wrote: “Let's all chip in and get enough funds to replace the stolen defibrillator from the Pelican Centre.

"It is a vital piece of equipment that needs replacing as soon as possible for the benefit of the community.

"It's a very important piece of life-saving equipment and is vital we can get another one back in it's rightful place.”