CCTV shows double murderer at Wigan restaurant just hours after 'cold-blooded' execution

A CCTV image has revealed the chilling moment a ganglands murderer visited a Wigan fast food restaurant just hours after carrying out a “cold-blooded” execution.



Footage from KFC in Ashton shows double murderer Mark Fellows ordering food on the same afternoon he brutally shot St Helens mob enforcer John Kinsella.

CCTV shows killer in Ashton KFC after shooting Mr Kinsella in the back of the head

Fellows, 38, also known as “The Iceman” was captured on video ordering food at the Gerard Street store on the afternoon of May 5, 2018.

John Kinsella, a major ganglands player, died after being shot at around 7am whilst walking his dog with his partner Wendy Owen on a footpath, near to the St Helens Linkway and the M62 motorway in Rainhill.

During a trial at Liverpool, the court heard how Fellows, from Warrington, had cycled up, shooting his victim twice in the back with a Webley six-shot revolver.

As Kinsella lay dying, the killer stood over him to fire twice more into the back of his head from close range.

Fellows was found guilty of Mr Kinsella’s murder and the murder of Salford’s “Mr Big” Paul Massey.

Mr Massey, a 55-year-old father-of-five, was shot 18 times in his garden as he raised his hands in defence and tried to dive for cover behind bins.

The notorious "Mr Big" crime figure died within minutes.

Shortly after, a joint investigation between Merseyside Police and Greater Manchester Police was launched, leading to the arrest of Fellows and Stephen Boyle, 36, from Heywood.

A jury this week delivered their verdict, finding both killers guilty of the murder of John Kinsella and finding Fellows guilty with the murder of Paul Massey.

Fellows has today been handed an indefinite life sentence in prison and Boyle has also been given life with a minimum of 33 years.

The “Iceman” was also charged with the attempted murder of Miss Owen but was found not guilty.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Baker said: “I’m pleased with the sentence both men have received and hope that this goes some way to giving all those involved some closure.

“However, I am under no illusion that the Kinsella family themselves have also been handed a lifelong sentence, including John and Wendy’s new born baby, who will now sadly grow up without a father.

“Over the course of a lengthy trial, we have seen evidence given by a number of professionals, members of the public and members of both John Kinsella and Paul Massey’s families; who today can pride themselves in knowing that they have all been extremely valuable in this investigation and bringing two very dangerous men to justice.

“No human being, regardless of their past, should lose their lives through such a brutal and premeditated attack.

“As a result of their actions, Fellows and Boyle caused the public to feel unsafe in the Salford and St Helens areas for some time and I’m hoping we can now work alongside our communities to rebuild the trust and security that has been so cruelly taken away.

“My continued support remains with John Kinsella’s partner, Wendy Owen and I want to take this opportunity to praise her for her bravery for both working with us during the investigation and giving evidence in court.

“She is a credit to John and I am sure that he’d be very proud of her.

“I want to also thank the investigative work of both Merseyside and GMP officers as well as the Crown Prosecution Service who together have worked painstakingly to piece together CCTV, carry out forensic analysis and use good old fashioned policing in order identify and bring these men to justice.

“As a force, we’ll continue to tackle gun crime to ensure dangerous weapons are taken off our streets. Anyone that has information or believes this sort of crime to be taking place in their area is urged to DM @MerPolCC or in an emergency always call 999.”