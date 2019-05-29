Chaos on Wigan streets as police arrest two men and confiscate drugs and cash after pursuit

Police have arrested a pair of men following a pursuit which ended with a serious collision and the discovery of a huge drugs and cash haul.



Shortly before 10.30am today (Wednesday, May 29), officers on patrol spotted two men in a silver Ford Mondeo acting suspiciously on Westbourne Close in Lower Ince.

The officers followed the car, believed to have been stolen, and requested for it to stop – only for the driver to speed off, resulting in a high-speed chase.

The car came to a stop on Kirkhall Lane in Leigh after ploughing into a telephone box, and both the driver and the passenger attempted to make off on foot.

One of the men had attempted to get out of the vehicle before the car had stopped and received injuries as a result.

The man was picked up by an ambulance but unfortunately due to his behaviour towards paramedics police then had to intervene and transport the man to hospital.

Kirkhall Lane in Leigh, where the collision took place

A second man was caught by police after attempting to make off on foot, both the men were arrested for a number of offences including suspicion of possession with intent to supply class

A drugs and dangerous driving.

Upon search of the vehicle officers found a large amount of drugs and cash.

Sgt Barry Greyo said: “This was a significant discovery and it is all thanks to the skills of the patrolling officers, who have the incredible ability to just know when something isn’t right.

“We now have one man in custody and a second is receiving treatment in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, however he too has been arrested.

"The officers today have successfully stopped a large amount of dangerous drugs making their way any further onto our streets.”

The crash led to major traffic disruption after police, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene and closed off the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 8567129, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.